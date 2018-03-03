Emma Stone, Viola Davis help celebrate female Oscar nominees

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) – The Oscars are just a day away but some of the female nominees took time to stop by the 11th annual Women in Film celebration Friday in Beverly Hills.

Friday’s event hosted best director nominee Greta Gerwig, best actress nominee Margot Robbie, best documentary nominee Agnes Varda and best original screenplay nominee Emily V. Gordon, among others.

Oscar-winner Viola Davis gave some impromptu remarks encouraging everyone to own who they are, imperfections and all.

Women in Film president Cathy Schulman says that there has been a slight increase in overall female Oscar nominees from 46 to 48 this year, but that there is work to be done.

The advocacy group has been working to advance the careers of women in entertainment for 45 years.

