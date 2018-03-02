What to know if you lose power

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of power outages have been reported as high winds from a powerful coastal storm downed trees and power lines.

Here are a few steps you should take if you lose electricity:

PREPARE

Have a flashlight with fresh batteries available on each floor of your house. In case of an extended outage, have a supply of bottled water and non-perishable foods that are easy to prepare.

BE SAFE

Never use a gas oven or range to heat your home.

Never run a generator in a home, attached garage, basement, or other indoor space. Generators create carbon monoxide. Place them in well-ventilated, dry area outdoors where exhaust fumes will not enter the house.

Avoid candles to prevent a fire. If you use candles, never leave them unattended.

Turn off electric ovens, ranges or space heaters that were in use when the power went out.

PROTECT YOUR ELECTRONICS

Unplug sensitive home electronics like microwave ovens, televisions and computers that can be damaged when power is restored, or use a surge protector. Remember that not all power strips are surge protectors.

REPORT THE OUTAGE

Keep the telephone number of your electricity provider handy. The numbers and websites for central Pennsylvania power companies are below:

PPL Electric Utilities 1-800-DIAL-PPL (1-800-342-5775)

PECO 1-800-841-4141

First Energy 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877)

Adams Electric Cooperative 1-800-726-2324