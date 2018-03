In this first part of our Tick Talk Special on lyme disease and prevention, we’ll follow the story of a mid-state woman who, at first, struggled to learn what had been causing her discomfort. The culprit was lyme disease, and identifying lyme had proven difficult for Natalie and many of her physicians.

To follow up with Natalie’s story, we’ll hear from neurologist/autoimmune & leading lyme specialist, Dr. Elena Frid.