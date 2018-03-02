Taste of Carlisle to offer attendees samplings from 60 local businesses

The Taste of Carlisle 2018 is set for Sunday, March 11 at the Carlisle Expo.

A few of the organization’s 60 participating businesses stopped by Daybreak on Friday to give people a preview of what to expect.

The event features the best from local restaurants, pubs, caterers, cafes, bakeries, and chocolatiers to offer taste samplings to attendees.

A portion of the revenue will go to local food bank and shelter charities.

The event has sold out in past years. For ticket information, click here.

Watch the videos to see each restaurant highlight their feature dish.