State lawmakers discuss improving school safety in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In the wake of last month’s deadly shooting at a Florida high school, state lawmakers are looking into ways to make students and faculty safe at Pennsylvania schools.

A number of ideas were discussed today, but the main point speakers wanted to address is there is simply not enough being done to protect kids. Senator John Eichelberger is the Chair of the Senate Education Committee, which is comprised of lawmakers, school officials, and law enforcement.

“It’s time for us to take a look at what we do in Pennsylvania to protect our schools and our children.,” said Eichelberger

Two weeks after 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the committee met to discuss safety options. Senators Andrew Dinniman and Mike Regan are also on the committee, and they want to prevent a similar tragedy from happening here.

“We as a society have come to accept violence as the new normal,” said Dinniman. Senator Regan pushed the idea of State Police or other safety experts designing a safety plan unique to each individual school. Right now, superintendents and school boards are allowed to come up with their own plans.

“I mean, they’re educators. God bless them. They’re trying to do their best, but they’re educators. I think it’s important that we get professionals involved,” said Regan.

State Police Major Douglas Burig says professionals like the State Police Risk and Vulnerability Assessment Team, or RVAT. They can go through schools and find out where more security is needed. “Often, the concerns we discover can be applied to many of the buildings,” said Burig.

But finding the money in the budget to fund these ideas is what lawmakers point to as their most difficult challenge. “I think it’s important that we step up as the legislature and appropriate the moneys to help these school districts. To keep them safe,” said Regan.

Another topic brought up at today’s meeting was the idea of arming teachers, Senator Regan says he doesn’t think that is an optimal solution, but does think it’s an idea that should be discussed.