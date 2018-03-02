Something Good: Rolling in Food

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Loaded, secured and ready to roll from its new facility, New Hope Ministries mobile pantry, a first of its kind in the Midstate, made its debut.

“It’s only with the community’s help this has happened,” operations manager Devin Knaub said as he navigated the heavy-duty pickup truck on Routes 11/15, hauling a bounty to York Springs United Methodist Church.

“It’s good for the community and letting people know there are still people out there that care about you and love you and that there are good people in this world,” he said. “It’s not all hate. It’s love.”

Compassionate volunteers from local churches congregate to help guests shop grocery store style.

“This is part of His plan, no doubt about it,” volunteer Donald Yorks said. “God wants every one one of His people to be involved in something to help somebody. That’s part of what it means to be a Christian.”

“They really touch my heart when they help me out,” Sandra McNair, of York Springs, said as she checked out the fresh pantry choices.

For McNair, this offering is a blessing.

“I’m on a fixed income and it helps me out very much because the money that I don’t spend on food I can pay my bills with,” she said.

The pantry will motor to five sites in York, Adams, and Cumberland counties, feeding 50 to 150 families at each stop.

“We think as this program grows and matures, we can be serving as many as 1,000 families a year with this,” executive director Eric Saunders said. “When volunteers get involved and donors get involved and the churches actually live out their faith in action, it works and lives change.”

New Hope Ministries needs financial help to purchase high-quality food from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank at 18 cents a pound. A gift of $300 could feed a lot of families.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, or if you need help, go to nhm-pa.org.