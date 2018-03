DRY RUN, Pa. (WHTM) – No students were onboard a small school bus that was overturned by strong winds and a slippery Franklin County roadway on Friday morning.

The driver sustained only minor injuries in the crash, in the 18000 block of Path Valley Road in Fannett Township.

The driver for the Fannett-Metal School District was about to pick up students when a strong gust of wind blew the small bus out of control.

The bus spun 180 degrees on the icy roadway and overturned in a yard.