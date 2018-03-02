Restaurant Report: Old food debris, medications in prep area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found fuel risking food contamination, problems with “raw animal food,” and issues with personal medication in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Kababish Tandoor and Grill on Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill was out of compliance with 18 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. There was an accumulation of old food debris throughout the kitchen and food prep area. The legally-required food safety certification was expired and no longer valid. Cleaner, fuel, air fresheners, and first aid supplies were stored with food products, risking contamination.

Astoria Diner on West Market Street in York was out of compliance with 14 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. Raw animal foods were stored in a way that could contaminate ready-to-eat foods. Food was not being date marked, and there was an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and debris.

Tonino’s Pizza on Jonestown Road in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 10 violations. The inspection report says personal medications were stored in the food prep area, risking contamination. There was an accumulation of residue on the shelves in the walk-in cooler. The water temperature wasn’t hot enough to actually clean equipment, and the facility did not have test strips to determine if the sanitizer was strong enough to clean while being weak enough to avoid contamination.

Establishments with no violations include Jethro’s Restaurant and Bar in Lancaster, Weis Markets in Shippensburg, New Garden Chinese Restaurant in Newport, and South Philly Hoagies in Harrisburg.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.