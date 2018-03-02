Red Cross expands “Totes of Hope” program, move-in kits now available for homeless veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- For the past few years, the Red Cross has given out backpacks filled with hygiene supplies for homeless veterans. This year, they have decided to assemble move-in kits for veterans transitioning out of homelessness.

The move-in kits are clear totes stuffed with items that someone would need when moving into a new place. The Red Cross say more veterans are moving out of homelessness due to the work of the VA.

The “Totes of Hope” program was spearheaded by the Central PA chapter of the Red Cross and has spread across the nation.

Donations will be accepted until March 31st.

For a list of items that can be donated, your nearest drop of location, or if you would like to volunteer to assemble the kits visit their website: http://www.redcross.org/local/new-york/eastern-new-york/totes-of-hope