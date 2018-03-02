Rain and wet snow today with damaging wind gusts through tonight

The storm that brought the region more heavy rain yesterday and last night is now becoming a major Nor’easter and getting set to move up into New England today. Our area isn’t finished with this storm, however, as rain showers will linger today and mix with wet snow at times. This snow does not have a great chance to accumulate locally on anything other than trees or the grass. But, northeastern PA has the potential of seeing six inches or more of snow from this developing Nor’Easter! Up to 1″ of slush is possible today from this wet snow/rain mix, but the biggest story will be the winds. As the storm strengthens today and moves north and east, winds will pick up behind it over our local area. Expect sustained winds over 25 mph today with gusts up to 60 mph through tonight. With saturated ground, any trees with a weak root system could uproot and fall on power lines. Be aware that power outages are likely today and tonight as the winds stay healthy right through early tomorrow morning. One other concern: with the heavy rain yesterday, local streams and creeks are running high. The Susquehanna River will continue to rise as well. No major flooding issues are expected, but local waterways will continued to be watched carefully with more rain showers on the way today.

Looking ahead, the weekend will bring slow clearing Saturday. It will continue to be a windy day tomorrow but an eventual return to sunshine is expected with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday looks like the nicer day with mostly sunny skies and highs again in the upper 40s. It will continue to be breezy though. Early next week looks dry with more rain returning by late next Tuesday. Stay tuned and hold onto your hat today and tonight!