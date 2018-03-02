Public bus hit by falling tree on Philly expressway

WHTM Staff Published:

LOWER MERION, Pa. (WHTM) – A public transit bus traveling on the Schuylkill Expressway was hit by a falling tree during Friday’s windy coastal storm.

WPVI reported there were passengers on the SEPTA bus when the tree came crashing down on the westbound lanes in Lower Merion Township around 1 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Video from a traffic camera showed the tree extending from the woods, over the bus, and into the opposite lane.

All westbound lanes were closed, and the left eastbound lane was closed.

