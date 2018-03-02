Police, school officials warn parents about new app used in school threats

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Leaders at the Red Lion Area School are warning parents this week of a new app called “Sarahah.” Kids are using to hide their identity and then send threatening messages to schools.

Tim Smith is the Technology Integration Supervisor for the district. “Sarahah is both an app and a web-based platform,” Smith said. “They’re based in Saudi Arabia, and they certainly have different rules than what we have here in the United States. It’s really grown faster than a lot of us can keep up with.”

He says the app can mean bad news for school districts. “Threats can be made anonymously. The Pennsylvania Crime Center actually alerted us to the fact that they are well aware that some threats to school districts across the Commonwealth have received anonymous threats through the Sarahah app,” Smith said.

Timothy Damon is the Chief of the York Area Regional Police, and he has a message for parents. “It’s really important that the parents are involved. They know which apps on on their kid’s phones and devices and that they monitor what they’re doing,” Damon said.

So what should you do if you find a questionable app on your child’s phone? “They should see what they’re communicating back and forth, who’s communicating to them, and maybe research what the app is,” Damon said.

Police say parents should look out for something. Sarahah users have a bio link, which includes the user name .sarahah.com. “In order to receive messages, you have to have an account, but in order to send messages, all you have to do is have access to a link,” Smith said.

Apple iTunes, and Google Play have removed the Sarahah app from their stores, but kids can still buy it on third-party sites.