Police: New Cumberland Middle School student talked about “getting guns” and “shooting up the school” following fight

New Cumberland Police said a middle school student was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats this week.
On Thursday afternoon, police said the department was contacted regarding threats made by a student at New Cumberland Middle School.
They said during verbal and physical altercation at dismissal, the student stated he was “coming back with reinforcements” and was overheard on a cell phone talking about “getting guns and shooting up the school.”
School administrators contacted police after learning of the incident.
Police interviewed the juvenile suspect with a parent present. He was arrested and is now facing charges of terroristic threats, harrassment and disorderly conduct.
Police said the incident “caused a great deal of disruption and fear to the bystanders in the area as well as parents and faculty.”
The West Shore School superintendent sent the following communication to parents:
Over the course of the last week, we have sent numerous messages regarding school safety. Some of the incidents were credible; some of them were not, but in each instance, we have followed our established protocols for dealing with critical incidents and worked closely with law enforcement to ensure everyone’s safety. These incidents have been met with an appropriate school response, including but not limited to, suspension, mental health assessments, and in some cases, serious legal ramifications.
Sincerely,
Superintendent