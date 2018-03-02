Police: New Cumberland Middle School student talked about “getting guns” and “shooting up the school” following fight

New Cumberland Police said a middle school student was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats this week.

On Thursday afternoon, police said the department was contacted regarding threats made by a student at New Cumberland Middle School.

They said during verbal and physical altercation at dismissal, the student stated he was “coming back with reinforcements” and was overheard on a cell phone talking about “getting guns and shooting up the school.”

School administrators contacted police after learning of the incident.

Police interviewed the juvenile suspect with a parent present. He was arrested and is now facing charges of terroristic threats, harrassment and disorderly conduct.

Police said the incident “caused a great deal of disruption and fear to the bystanders in the area as well as parents and faculty.”

The West Shore School superintendent sent the following communication to parents:

Good evening West Shore Students, Staff, Parents, and Community,

As you will see in the attached press release from New Cumberland Borough Police Department , a serious incident involving threats made by a New Cumberland Middle School student occurred this afternoon. The District takes any threat to our security and the safety of our students, staff, and visitors very seriously, and in response, we immediately contacted law enforcement to investigate the threat. We would like to thank New Cumberland Borough Police Department and all other law enforcement agencies for their swift response.



Over the course of the last week, we have sent numerous messages regarding school safety. Some of the incidents were credible; some of them were not, but in each instance, we have followed our established protocols for dealing with critical incidents and worked closely with law enforcement to ensure everyone’s safety. These incidents have been met with an appropriate school response, including but not limited to, suspension, mental health assessments, and in some cases, serious legal ramifications.

We understand that feeling safe is a critical component to ensure learning can occur. Let me assure you that we treat the safety of our students, staff, and visitors to our schools with the highest importance! Please trust that we are prepared to respond to any potential risk to anyone’s safety, and if there is ever a credible threat against our schools, we will take a swift and appropriate response.

Recent national and local incidents have caused a range of emotions including anger, fear, anxiety, and stress. I have included a link to information about talking to children about violence that you may find helpful. In addition to the support you provide at home, our schools are full of caring adults who think of your children as their own!

As always, I appreciate your trust and confidence in our ability to protect and educate our students.



Sincerely,

Todd B. Stoltz, Ed.D.

Superintendent