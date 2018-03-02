Police ID driver in fatal I-81 crash

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have identified a driver who died Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81.

Jeffrey Samuels, 55, of Harrisburg, was driving his Saturn Vue on I-81 southbound when a potential medical issue occurred, causing the small SUV to leave the left travel lane, state police in Harrisburg said in a news release.

The Saturn struck the Cameron Street overpass, causing the SUV to roll onto its driver’s side. The Saturn caught fire while Samuels was inside it, police said. He died at the scene.

The Dauphin County coroner’s office is investigating the cause of death.

