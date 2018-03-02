Palmyra-area boy charged for threat on social media

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Palmyra-area boy is charged after police say he threatened to shoot a girl during social media conversations with a mutual friend.

The boy also made non-threatening, harassing comments to the friend, who reported the threat last month to the Palmyra Middle School, South Londonderry Township police said in a news release.

No threats or messages occurred on school property.

Police said the boy did not have access to guns and there was no actual plan to carry out the threat.

The boy was charged as a juvenile with terroristic threats, cyber harassment of a child, and harassment.