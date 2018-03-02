Pa. Senate education committee to talk student, school security at hearing

By Published:

HARRISBURG. Pa. (WHTM) — The state Senate education committee will hold a student and school security hearing Friday morning.

The hearing comes more than a week after 17 students were killed at a high school in Parkland, Florida on February 14. Several Midstate schools have also received threats since the shooting alarming parents and students.

The Senate passed a bill last year that would give school districts the power to allow teachers or staff to carry a gun on school property. Senate Bill 383 has been sitting in the House education committee since then.

Friday’s hearing starts at 10 a.m. in the North Office Building, Capitol Complex.

