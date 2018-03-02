Online payments not available in Harrisburg

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is scrambling to find a new online payment service after its provider ceased operation.

The Treasurer’s Office was having issues with EZPay Automated Payment Services. On Thursday, the city received a letter from the company stating it had terminated services as of Wednesday.

“Any debit cards or credit cards, or any other online payments which were available, or at a kiosk, those type of things are unavailable for now,” Treasurer Dan Miller said.

The office will only accept payments by cash, check or money order. Payments can be mailed, paid at the Office of the City Treasurer, or placed in the drop box at city hall, to the right of the rear entrance.

“We are looking for a new vendor. Unfortunately, that’s not a really quick fix. We’ve got to find somebody. Their software has to mesh with our software. It’s a process that I’m sure is going to take several weeks,” Miller said.

EZPay owes Harrisburg $14,000. It’s unclear if the city will get that money back.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s