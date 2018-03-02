New distillery set to open Saturday in New Cumberland

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM)– A distillery is the the newest tenant at the former Coakley’s property on Bridge Street.

Dead Lightning Distillery is set to open on Saturday, March 3. There will be a grand opening ceremony at 10:45 a.m.

“We’re very excited to be part of the new neighbors. Work together and revitalize and get this town going again,” said Andrew Montgomery of Dead Lightning.

The brand name honors the owners’ son, Skyler who died two years ago. He was a Grateful Dead fan, aspiring moonshiner, and a proud New Cumberland local.

Renovations will begin next door next week on a craft brewery.