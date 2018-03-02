ManorCare parent company to file for bankruptcy

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Michael Schreiber has no complaints about the care his mother gets.

Schreiber’s mother is a resident of ManorCare Health Services – Elizabethtown.

“The care is excellent,” Schreiber said. “The people there really care about their performance, their jobs.”

ManorCare’s parent company, HRC ManorCare, has announced it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

“They’ve reached a deal where they essentially swap debt for equity,” said Dmitriy Krichevskiy, an assistant professor of Economics at Elizabethtown College.

ManorCare has more than 200 facilities across the country and several in the Midstate.

HRC ManorCare filed for bankruptcy protection to settle a dispute with its landlord. The company defaulted on its lease by not paying a $39 million rent bill last June.

Individual facilities, like the one in Elizabethtown, are not filing for bankruptcy.

“I would not be concerned about this,” Krichevskiy said. “Bankruptcies happen, especially Chapter 11 bankruptcies, more often than people realize.”

In a statement provided to ABC27 News, HRC ManorCare said they believe this will protect the company moving forward and that it will not affect facilities, employees, suppliers of the care to patients.