High winds leave thousands without power

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 17,000 electricity customers in the area were without power Friday afternoon as high winds from a powerful coastal storm downed trees and power lines.

PPL Electric Utilities at 12 p.m. reported outages were affecting nearly 6,000 customers in the area. More than 2,600 customers in Lancaster County and more than 1,400 customers in Perry County had no service.

First Energy reported more than 10,800 customers without power at noon. Outages in Lebanon County topped 7,300 and more than 1,500 were reported in York County. Nearly 900 customers had lost service in Franklin County.

Adams Electric reported about 300 customers in its service area had lost power.