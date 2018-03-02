GOP gubernatorial debate becomes confrontational

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A debate between three Republicans seeking the party’s nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in November’s election quickly became confrontational, as Paul Mango relentlessly attacked the party’s endorsed candidate, state Sen. Scott Wagner.

Mango’s attacks at Thursday night’s hour-long debate in Harrisburg prompted Wagner to call him “lying Paul.” That was in an exchange over a bill Wagner supported to prohibit discrimination in employment and housing based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Mango likened Wagner to Wolf and called him a “dangerous and ineffective liberal insider.” Laura Ellsworth chided the men for name-calling, shouting and finger-pointing.

In a question on guns, the candidates aren’t changing their position against greater gun control, even on ideas supported by President Donald Trump in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

The primary election is May 15.