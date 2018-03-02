Dallastown student charged after gun threat

DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) A Dallastown High School student has been charged after threatening to bring a gun to school, according to school administrators.

Classmates overheard the student making the threat Thursday morning.

Charges have been filed and the student is suspended from school, and there’s a recommendation for expulsion.

In a letter sent to parents, administrators said there was no interruption to the school day.

School leaders are encouraging parents to talk to their children about threats. They want students to know it’s illegal to make a threat and that they should contact a staff member whenever they hear one.

They also commended the students who overheard the threat and reported it–crediting them with the swift action taken to resolve the issue.