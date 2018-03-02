Dallastown student charged after gun threat

By Published:

DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) A Dallastown High School student has been charged after threatening to bring a gun to school, according to school administrators.

Classmates overheard the student making the threat Thursday morning.

Charges have been filed and the student is suspended from school, and there’s a recommendation for expulsion.

In a letter sent to parents, administrators said there was no interruption to the school day.

School leaders are encouraging parents to talk to their children about threats. They want students to know it’s illegal to make a threat and that they should contact a staff member whenever they hear one.

They also commended the students who overheard the threat and reported it–crediting them with the swift action taken to resolve the issue.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s