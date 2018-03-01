What’s Going Around: Flu activity decreasing; strep throat and stomach bug persist

Pa. state health officials say it is likely the flu season has peaked, as cases have decreased in all regions across the state this week.

Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics continued to make a lot of flu diagnoses. They’ve also seen some issues stemming from the flu, including pneumonia and intense muscle pain.

“It’s always important to bring your child in to the doctor’s office to evaluate any fevers that occur within the week or so after the resolution of acute flu symptoms,” Dr. Joan Thode said. “The flu is a ‘clinical diagnosis’ that is made based on symptoms and does not require a swab to diagnose. Of the cases that were swabbed this week, we saw a split between A and B strains.”

Roseville also continued to see other non-flu viral syndromes, such as colds, with high frequency.

“With the heavy burden of viral illnesses and flu, we also have seen a ton of ear infections, which again typically stem from impeded drainage of inner ear fluid during viral illnesses,” Thode said.

In babies, bronchiolitis continued to be an issue also croup cases slightly decreased.

The stomach bug continues to make the rounds, though not in high numbers, similar to last week.

Thode offered the following advice on fevers:

“With all of the flu news and frequency, it’s easy to panic when your child has a high fever. In pediatrics, it’s more about the way the child looks than how high the fever number is. A pediatrician will be a lot more concerned about a child with a 102 fever who is having trouble staying awake than a child with a 104.8 fever who is alert and able to drink fluids.

When concerned about a fever, remember to LOOK, LISTEN, ASK and HYDRATE.”

WellSpan Medical Group providers continue to see flu cases in addition to a viral gastrointestinal illness that may include diarrhea and vomiting.

As a reminder, those seeking care for respiratory illnesses at any WellSpan care site, such as primary or urgent care locations or hospitals, are encouraged to adhere to respiratory etiquette practices. Techniques such as coughing into the inside of your elbow, frequent handwashing with antibacterial soaps for 20 to 30 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, such as Purell, are recommended to help prevent the spread of illness in public and at home.

WellSpan Medical Group providers urge sick individuals to seek treatment. Early diagnosis may lessen the severity and duration of the illness. The WellSpan Medical Group is asking community members to be vigilant, and to be on the lookout for family, friends and neighbors who show signs of respiratory illness and to get them medical care, if needed.

Those affected by the viral gastrointestinal illness should stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids. Slowly feeding ice pops or drinks such as Pedialyte may help, especially with children. If symptoms do not improve after two days, WellSpan Medical Group providers recommend seeking medical care.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland County reports upper respiratory viruses, bronchitis, viral fevers in children, and rashes. They say the flu has significantly decreased there.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Pediatrics in Cumberland and Dauphin counties reports strep throat, colds, and non-bacterial conjunctivitis. They said the flu seems to be easing up.

UPMC Pinnacle’s Heritage Pediatrics says they were swamped with patients this week, with the flu, strep throat and croup the most prevalent.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital are still seeing high numbers of the flu. Influenza numbers are down a little bit from last week, though influenza B cases are rising. Pediatricians at the Children’s Hospital continue to see cases of upper respiratory infection, and the common cold.

At their clinical sites in Cumberland and Lancaster counties, pediatricians are reporting the flu, upper respiratory viruses, and cases of strep throat.