West Perry, Hempfield school districts to hold safety and security meetings

ELLIOTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Two Midstate school districts will hold safety and security meetings in response to recent threats.

Last Tuesday, a 14-year-old high school student in the West Perry School District was charged with 34 counts of terroristic threats and harassment. State Police in Newport said the student used a school computer in November to make a list that threatened students and staff.

Parents were outraged when they found out the superintendent allowed the student to return to school. District Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Brien is expected to discuss the incident.

The meeting will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at West Perry High School.

Hempfield School District will hold a similar meeting after bathroom graffiti was found that threatened violence. The marking mentioned Wednesday’s date and about half of students at Hempfield High School did not show up for class. The school says absent students will be marked excused.

Their safety and security meeting is at the Centerville Middle School from 7- 9 p.m on Thursday.