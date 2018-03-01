Video game warning: kids and in-game purchases

Video games are extremely popular. It’s a multi billion-dollar industry. Now companies have found a new way to make money, and if you’re not careful you could find yourself out of a lot of cash.

Lisa Peterson has three boys, and they all love video games. But keeping up with the hobby isn’t cheap.

“They’re expensive,” she said, “And then everything that comes with it is expensive.”

That’s just for starters. It used to be you shell out $60 for a game and that would be that. But not anymore.

“All the games have things within the games,” Peterson said, “Even if you’re buying a game off the shelf, then you have characters that have to play with the game. There’s always more money that you’re spending when you’re buying these games. Always. It doesn’t end.”

Those in-game purchases are called microtransactions, and they’re becoming more and more common. Fortnite is the latest game craze. Lisa’s 10-year-old son, Aiden, loves it. He says he’s even bought items without mom’s knowledge once or twice. That’s a problem for Lisa.

“Extremely easy,” she said, “It’s just one button. One button and there goes either $9.99, $29, all the way up to $99.

Jarod Simpson has worked in the gaming retail industry for thirteen years. He says microtransactions are necessary because it costs more to develop games.

“It allows more revenue to come in and more content to be generated,” he said, “Extending the life of a game and the interaction a user has with their game.”

In 2017 alone, video game company Activision Blizzard announced it made over $4 billion from in-game purchases. That’s more than half their total earnings for the year. Electronic Arts raked in over $1.6 billion. But one type of purchase is causing a lot of concern, loot boxes.

“A player of the game is presented a box that may contain 15 items,” Simpson explained, “This box costs $4. You would spend that $4 and you get items out of the box, but you may not necessarily get the item you want enticing you to buy another one.”

Critics call this gambling disguised as a game. One gamer recently posted an open letter online explaining how he became hooked at the age of 14. He wrote, “At first it was 10 bucks every other week, then the game shifted again. I turned 15 and I ran out of my savings.”

He eventually spent over $10,000 in just a few years. One suggestion Simpson has for parents, not having your credit card linked directly to your Xbox or Playstation.

“If I want to purchase a digital product I go out to the store and buy a prepaid card that is a set amount,” he said, “From a parent’s perspective they have the option to do that same thing.”

Lisa Peterson takes it a step further when it comes to Aiden.

“In fact, sometimes I have him use his own money if that’s something that he really wants,” she said, “that way he can determine if I really want to spend my money on it and not my mom’s.”

Lawmakers have started to take notice of microtransactions. Bills have been introduced in states across the country to determine if loot boxes are designed to prey on children and if so, find a way to regulate them.