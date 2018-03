SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) Police are searching for a missing woman who may be disoriented.

A caller told officers Sandra Cartwirght, 71, got up from bed and left a home along the 3000 block of Kingston Road Wednesday night.

She is 5’5″ tall, weighs about 130 lbs, has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

It’s not known what kind of clothes she was wearing and she may not be wearing shoes.

Police said if you see Carwright to call 911 immediately.