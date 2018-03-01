Sheriff’s office warns of jury duty scam

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are warning of a telephone scam where someone claims to be a Lancaster County deputy sheriff and demands payment for missed jury duty.

The sheriff’s office said at least one person has fallen victim to the scam and the callers have targeted several others.

The caller identifies himself as Chief Deputy Riggs. Such a person is employed in the department. The caller then tells people that they missed jury duty and owe a $1,000 fine.

People who get the calls are told to purchase a $1,000 gift card at an area CVS store and call back with the card information. The sheriff’s office said anyone with a fine would not be told to make payment in such a manner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 717-299-8200 or the detective division of the district attorney’s office at 717-390-7771.