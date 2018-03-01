Sex offender tried to rape student in F&M dorm, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A convicted sex offender tried to rape a Franklin and Marshall College student in a dormitory just hours after he was released from prison, police said.

Anthony Lee Rutter, 47, followed the student as she entered a secure door into the building Wednesday night. He grabbed her, forced her against a wall, and refused her orders to stop, Lancaster police said in a news release.

The woman fought back and was forced to the ground. Her screams caught the attention of other dorm residents and Rutter fled the building, police said.

College security officers found and detained Rutter minutes later. He is charged with attempted rape, indecent assault by force, unlawful restraint, criminal trespass, and institutional vandalism for damaging a holding cell at the Lancaster Police Station.

Rutter is a registered sex offender with a previous conviction for attempted rape and multiple others for indecent assault, according to the Megan’s Law website. Police said he was released from SCI Graterford on Wednesday.

He is in Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail.