EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A 72-year-old woman spent the night in the woods of a Lancaster County campground before searchers found her Thursday.

East Cocalico Township police Chief Darrick Keppley said the woman was lost in the complex of Woodcrest Retreat. The search began after her car was found there.

A township officer found the woman and she was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Keppley said she seemed to be in good health.