River agency watching rain’s affect on Susquehanna

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna River is flowing at a normal pace but predicted rainfall for Thursday and Friday could change that.

“We’ll be looking at the time and the amount of precipitation as well as whether it falls as rain or snow,” said John Balay of the Susquehanna River Basin Commission.

“Obviously, if we see more rain than snow in the northern part of our basin, we would expect to see higher flows in the Harrisburg area more quickly.”

The commission says the rainfall should not push the river over its banks, and snowfall expected to the north of us could actually help the flow of the river.

“Falling as snow helps curb or prohibit some of the quick rises we might get if it were to all fall as rain, so it’s actually beneficial from a standpoint of less river flooding,” Balay said.

The commission says the different types of weather this year have helped recharge the river’s water supply.

