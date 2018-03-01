$30 million in renovations begin at Yorktowne Hotel

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Work has begun to modernize the Yorktowne Hotel to its original beauty.

The renovations are expected to cost $30 million.

“This building was built in 1925. We’re going to restore it to that prior glory,” said Kevin Schreiber, CEO of the York County Economic Alliance.

During the process, the rooms will be updated and will be reduced in number from 140 to 100.

“When you look at the historic architecture, we’re going to restore it. We’re going to protect it,” Schreiber said. “We’re going to make sure it lasts for another 100 years, but there’s a lot of work with the masonry. There’s some cracks in the foundation. Obviously, the 1957 edition, we’re going to tear off and remove.”

Consideration will be given to the roof as well, to try to make it a functional space.

“Right now, what we’re looking at is how we activate that roof so there’s opportunities to have events up there, have functions up there, perhaps have part of your wedding reception up there,” Schreiber said.

The York County Economic Alliance is trying to get more small, women-owned and minority-owned businesses involved in construction.

“It’s a great opportunity to provide opportunity to all of our small business contractors that are here in York and with a project of this size, $30 million dollars, we want to make sure to make sure to be able to capture as much of that locally,” said Sully Pinos, director of innovation at the York County Economic Alliance.

There will be a mixer on March 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Crispus Attucks Community Center.

