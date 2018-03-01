Rain moves in today, turning windy tonight and tomorrow

The phrase goes: March comes in like a lion. That won’t be more true than the next two days. Expect rain to develop after lunchtime today, with steady and even heavy rain continuing through the evening commute and overnight too. Highs today will be in the 50s and the winds will pick up through the day as well. Tonight will bring rainy and windy conditions with lows dropping back into the mid 30s early tomorrow. New rainfall amounts will range from 0.50-1.50″ so area waterways will need to be monitored closely given last week’s rainfall and many of them already running higher than normal. The steady rain will exit overnight and tomorrow will bring leftover rain and wet snow showers. The big story though — the wind! Winds will really pick up tonight and continue during the day Friday. Wind gusts of 50 mph are possible tonight and tomorrow and localized power outages are certainly a possibility. The winds stay healthy even into Friday night.

Looking ahead, the weekend will bring slow clearing Saturday. It will continue to be a breezy day but an eventual return to sunshine is expected with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday looks like the nicer day with mostly sunny skies and highs again in the upper 40s. Early next week looks dry with more rain returning by late next Tuesday. Buckle up…March is going to be wild. It usually is around these parts.