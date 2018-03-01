PennDOT details road projects that could impact your commute

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A number of construction projects are getting ready to start in the Midstate.

The biggest one that will impact drivers is on Route 283 in Dauphin County. PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said crews are getting ready to rebuild the westbound lanes between the turnpike and Tollhouse Road.

Penny said starting next week, eastbound traffic will be shifted to the right. He said that will give crews enough room put one westbound lane on the eastbound side, which will serve as an express lane.

“Then, on the westbound roadway, we’ll still have one lane there available for local traffic, basically where you can get on and off at the interchanges,” Penny said.

Drivers on Route 22 at Colonial Park have already experienced delays where crews are replacing the bridge over Interstate 83. The goal is to eventually widen Interstate 83.

“That’s a huge project,” Penny said. “That’s going to start later this year, probably summer. [It will] cost probably about $130 million to widen and rebuild Interstate 83.”

A third project will impact drivers in both Lebanon and Lancaster counties. Crews on Monday will begin repairing and repaving a three-mile stretch of Route 501 between Brubaker Valley Road and Lititz.

Penny said weather could delay any of the projects.