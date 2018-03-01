Multicookers sold at Walmart recalled for fire hazard

By Published:

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – More than 100,000 multicookers sold exclusively at Walmart stores have been recalled for a defect that can cause it to overheat and melt on the underside.

Double Insight has received 107 reports of overheating multicookers. Five incidents resulted in minor property damage, but no injuries have been reported, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves Gem 65 8-in-1 model multicookers. Instant Pot is printed on the front. Gem 65 8-in-1 and a batch code of 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 or 1746 are printed on the rating label on the underside of the product.

The cookers were sold from August 2017 through January 2018 for about $80.

The commission said people should immediately stop using the recalled cookers and return it to Walmart to receive a free replacement.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s