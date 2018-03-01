Multicookers sold at Walmart recalled for fire hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – More than 100,000 multicookers sold exclusively at Walmart stores have been recalled for a defect that can cause it to overheat and melt on the underside.

Double Insight has received 107 reports of overheating multicookers. Five incidents resulted in minor property damage, but no injuries have been reported, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves Gem 65 8-in-1 model multicookers. Instant Pot is printed on the front. Gem 65 8-in-1 and a batch code of 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 or 1746 are printed on the rating label on the underside of the product.

The cookers were sold from August 2017 through January 2018 for about $80.

The commission said people should immediately stop using the recalled cookers and return it to Walmart to receive a free replacement.