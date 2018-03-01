Metal detectors, bulletproof windows and doors among security changes Central York School District considers

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Central York School District and local law enforcement held a town hall meeting Wednesday evening after threats closed the district for three days last week. New security measures are being considered. A middle school girl is now facing 15 felony charges in connection with the threats.

Hundreds of parents packed the auditorium to ask questions and see what the district plans to do about security in the future.

“It took a major threat for us to really start thinking about it,” said Bobby Tufarolo, a junior at Central York High School.

Tufarolo and the hundreds of parents, students, and residents at the meeting are thinking about what to do after threats cancelled classes last week.

“These bag checks are new,” Tufarolo said. “They’re taking longer, but as a means of safety and regards to our safety, it is a good measure.”

The district is also considering adding metal detectors, requiring clear backpacks, more training for teachers, and bulletproof windows and doors.

“Parents don’t know what their kids are doing online,” York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said.

The York County District Attorney’s Office, police chiefs, and the school district are arranging a seminar for parents on social media.

“We’re probably going to ruin a lot of kids lives because now the parents are going to hopefully know what they’re up to and what they’re doing online, which is very important,” Sunday said.

School safety is something Amandah Stem knows all too well. She was a student at Red Lion Area Junior High School when a student shot and killed the principal in 2003.

“This is something that hit home for a lot of us,” Stem said. “It took us 15 years to speak up, but we wanted to take, as the one person in there said, we wanted to take our anxieties and do something with them.”

“The community has to have a voice. This gave everybody the opportunity to have that voice, and it’s important that we listen to what they are saying,” Springettsbury Township Police Chief Daniel Stump said.

The meeting on social media will be held at Central York High School on March 15th at 6:30 p.m.