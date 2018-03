LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pequea Township man will serve up to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting his cellmate at Lancaster County Prison.

Ralph E. Craig, 39, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felony counts of sexual assault. In exchange for the plea, he will serve 8 to 20 years in prison, the district attorney’s office said.

Authorities said Craig threatened the victim while assaulting him in the early morning of Sept. 26. They said other inmates reported the assault.