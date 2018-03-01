Man arrested for stabbing in West York

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man is accused of stabbing another man early Thursday, leaving the victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Jameel R. Murray, 27, is charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.

West York police said the 26-year-old victim was repeatedly stabbed at the intersection of Overbrook Avenue and St. Paul Alley around 4 a.m.

He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he underwent surgery and has stabilized.

Murray confessed to stabbing the victim when he was interviewed by detectives, police said.