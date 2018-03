MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Greencastle man died after a workplace accident at Mellott Manufacturing in Peters Township on Wednesday.

Cameron A. Funk, 19, died after a heavy piece of machinery fell on him, state police said.

Troopers were called to the facility in the 13000 block of Long Lane around 3 p.m. The Franklin County coroner’s office said the death was the result of a blunt force head injury and an accident.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.