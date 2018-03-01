House GOP leaders urge member accused of sex abuse to resign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republican leaders of the Pennsylvania House are urging a state representative to resign amid allegations he forced a woman to have sex after they broke up and threatened to kill another while driving at a high speed and brandishing a gun.

The seven highest-ranking GOP leaders in the House released a statement Thursday saying the claims should be properly investigated by police but Republican Rep. Nick Miccarelli should step down in the meantime.

The leaders say the integrity of the Legislature and the safety of members and employees are at stake.

A state official and a campaign consultant filed a complaint about Miccarelli with the House about three weeks ago. He’s vigorously denied the allegations and is not charged with any crime.

Messages seeking comment from Miccarelli weren’t immediately returned.