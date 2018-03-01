Graco recalls highchairs for fall hazard

ATLANTA (WHTM) – Graco has recalled more than 36,000 highchairs it sold exclusively at Walmart because the rear legs can pivot out of position, making the chair unstable and posing a fall hazard to children.

The recall is for Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 highchairs with model number 1969721. The highchairs convert to six different modes, including a traditional highchair, a booster seat and toddler chair and table.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Graco has received 38 reports of the rear leg pivoting out of position. Five children got bumps and bruises when the highchairs fell over while they were in it.

The chair were sold from October 2016 through December 2017 for about $100.

The commission said people should immediately stop using the highchairs and contact Graco for a free repair kit.

