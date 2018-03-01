Gov. Wolf expected to make opioid announcement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Governor Wolf is expected to make an announcement about opioids on Thursday.

Wolf is expected to announce that his administration will end policies in the state’s medicaid program that delay access to treatment for people suffering from opioid addiction.

He will be joined by hospital administrators and staff at the Crozer-Chester Medical Center at a press conference Thursday at noon.

This comes 24 hours after state leaders held a press conference to update the public about the progress that has been made since the governor declared the opioid crisis a disaster emergency.

It has been 45 days since the declaration went into effect. Since then, a command center has been setup to collect data. There are some disturbing trends emerging. There have been 113 reports of babies being born with withdrawal symptoms since January 10.

The declaration also calls for 13 initiatives that will help fight the epidemic. They include letting EMTs leave behind naloxone for patients who have overdosed. This initiative has been successful.