HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal crash has reduced Interstate 81 southbound to a single lane at the Cameron Street exit near Harrisburg.

The single-vehicle rollover crash at mile marker 68 in Susquehanna Township occurred just after 1 p.m., according to state police.

The SUV struck a bridge and caught fire. One person was in the vehicle.

The right lane of I-81 South is closed.