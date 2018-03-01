DA to seek death penalty in killing outside Lancaster bar

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Prosecutors plan to seek a death sentence if a Lancaster man is convicted of a fatal shooting outside O’Halloran’s Irish Pub last month.

The district attorney’s office said it filed a notice of intent in the case against 34-year-old Alexander Cruz.

Cruz is charged with homicide in the Feb. 9 killing of 29-year-old Marcus McCain and attempted homicide in the shooting of McCain’s 20-year-old brother.

Authorities say Cruz opened fire on a sidewalk outside the bar on Fairview Avenue as the brothers were walking away from him. He was in a dispute with the brothers before he followed them outside and immediately fired several shots.

In the notice, prosecutors cite three aggravating circumstances for jurors to consider at a possible sentencing. They state that Cruz committed the killing while committing another felony, that he presented a grave risk of death to another person, and he has a criminal history of use or the threat of violence.

Cruz is at Lancaster County Prison without bail. He waived a preliminary hearing last week.