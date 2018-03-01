Crossing guard charged with selling marijuana while working

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman responsible for helping school children safely cross the street has been charged with selling marijuana while on the job.

Thirty-one-year-old crossing guard Kathryn Miller was arrested Tuesday morning while working at an intersection near Selinsgrove Area High School.

Police say she sold marijuana to an informant four times last month, including twice while at her job.

Selinsgrove Area Superintendent Chad Cohrs tells WNEP-TV that Miller has been suspended. He says she has worked as a crossing guard since 2012.

Cohrs says all employees have to pass a background check before being hired.

Miller is jailed on charges that include delivery of a controlled substance.

No attorney information was available for Miller.

Information from: WNEP-TV, http://www.wnep.com

