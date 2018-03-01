CD East student sent threatening emails to administrators, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested a 16-year-old student who sent threatening emails to Central Dauphin school administrators.

The student at Central Dauphin East High School sent several threatening emails to principals and the superintendent, Lower Paxton Township police said.

The student was arrested Thursday on six counts of terroristic threats and six counts of harassment by communication.

Police said throughout the entire investigation, there was never a direct threat to any schools or the public.

The juvenile has been released into the custody of his parents and will be charged through Dauphin County Juvenile Probation.