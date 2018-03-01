Card skimmers found in Shippensburg gas pumps

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say three devices believed to be credit and debit skimmers were found at a Shippensburg gas station.

A contractor who was checking and repairing the gasoline pumps at the Sunoco station at 92 West King Street found the devices inside the pumps.

When the contractor found one device, he checked the other pumps and found two more, Shippensburg police said.

Investigators don’t know how or when the devices were installed. They said the skimmers may have been there since July.

Skimming devices are secretly attached to ATMs and gas pumps to record PINs and account information. The stolen data is then placed on a blank card to make purchases or withdraw money from bank accounts.

Anyone with any information should call the police department at 717-532-7361.

(Credit: FBI)

