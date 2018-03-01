Allentown mayor convicted of selling office

The Associated Press
Allentown Mayor Edwin Pawlowski arrives at the federal building in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 27, 2017. Indictments made public Wednesday accuse Pawlowski and former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer of shaking down businesses and individuals for campaign contributions in alleged pay-to-play schemes. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – The mayor of Allentown has been convicted of selling his office to campaign donors.

Jurors on Thursday convicted Mayor Ed Pawlowski of 47 of the 54 charges he faced.

The verdict means the Democrat must leave office. He began a fourth term in January.

Federal prosecutors alleged Pawlowski strong-armed city vendors to contribute to his failed campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate. The mayor’s political consultants cooperated with the government and recorded hundreds of conversations with him. Several city workers and vendors who pleaded guilty testified against the mayor.

Pawlowski took the stand in his own defense and denied orchestrating a pay-to-play scheme.

