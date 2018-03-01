One of the most well-known names from the 70’s muscle-car era is the Dodge Challenger. Now there’s a version that’s all-season.

Indigo Blue is the perfect color for this vision of the past that’s still an iconic name in the automotive world. It may not have the big V8, but this version of the challenger, the GT, has all-wheel drive so you can drive it year-round. It sits higher than the V8 and has skinnier tires, but still gets plenty of thumbs-up around town.

Retro touches abound from the fake hood scoops to an aluminum fuel door. Our review car has the $1,000 GT interior package that’s a good value and includes Alcantara and leather-covered sport seats and a killer Alpine audio system that’s made for rock and roll.

While gauges look retro, the $800 Uconnect system with navigation is thoroughly modern. The only transmission available is an 8-speed automatic.

Row-two legroom is just as tight as you’d imagine. The trunk, however, is a surprise, with a decent-sized opening, lots of room, and foldable row-two seat backs.

Instead of a big honking V8, the GT gets Dodge’s 3.6 liter V6 with 305 horsepower. I really can’t imagine buying a muscle car like the Challenger without choosing the V8, but I have to admit the V6 does pretty well and all-wheel-drive is great in winter.

The Challenger is a big car since it’s built on a sedan chassis. Quicker ratio steering would improve handling, but overall, this GT version is still fun – and four-season practical.

So for the 2018 Dodge Challenger GT, I say thumbs up to great styling, all-wheel drive, and a great sound system; thumbs down to tight row-two legroom.

I averaged about 22 miles per gallon in the Challenger. The as-reviewed sticker is $38,965.