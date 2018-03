HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Students from Cumberland-Perry County Vo-Tech are showing off their construction skills at the Pennsylvania Home Show.

The students are building a two car garage, two sheds, a pool house and more. The students have been preparing for weeks to put their carpentry and electrical skills to work.

The students will sell off what they build. That money will go back to the program for tools and scholarships.

The program helps students get real jobs after they graduate.