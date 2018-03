CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – No customers or employees were injured when a small SUV crashed through a wall of a fast food restaurant in South Middleton Township.

The collision occurred at the Hardee’s at 1804 Trindle Road just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A restaurant manager said the driver may have believed the SUV was in park and accidentally applied the accelerator. The driver was not hurt.

The restaurant dining room was closed. The drive-thru remained open.